BRIEF-N Brown sees FY continuing pretax profit to be slightly below earlier forecast
March 11, 2015 / 7:09 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-N Brown sees FY continuing pretax profit to be slightly below earlier forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - N Brown Group

* Q4 sales 3.6 percent as trading momentum recovers well from a challenging autumn season

* Full year sales flat year-on-year

* Full year percentage gross margin in line with expectations

* Sees FY 14/15 continuing pbt to be slightly below range previously guided to, and current market consensus of 88 million stg

* Sees FY 15/16 net interest costs in the range of 8 million stg to 10 million stg

* Sees FY 15/16 capex of 50 million stg to 60 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

