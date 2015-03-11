FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate FY net profits rise to EUR 111.57 mln
March 11, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate FY net profits rise to EUR 111.57 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11(Reuters) - ADLER Real Estate AG :

* Said on Tuesday generated FY 2014 net profits amounting to c. 111.57 million euros ($119 million) up from c. 46.88 million euros for FY 2013

* Gross rental income from properties increased by more than three and a half times from 17.84 million euros in FY 2013 to c. 83.88 million euros during previous FY

$1 = 0.9355 euros Gdynia Newsroom

