BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate FY net profits rise to EUR 111.57 mln

March 11(Reuters) - ADLER Real Estate AG :

* Said on Tuesday generated FY 2014 net profits amounting to c. 111.57 million euros ($119 million) up from c. 46.88 million euros for FY 2013

FY net income increased by almost 140 percent to c. 111.57 million euros

* Gross rental income from properties increased by more than three and a half times from 17.84 million euros in FY 2013 to c. 83.88 million euros during previous FY

