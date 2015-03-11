FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bayer to float MaterialScience by mid-2016 at latest
March 11, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bayer to float MaterialScience by mid-2016 at latest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Bayer AG

* Says for CropScience as a whole, the aim is to achieve above-market growth and raise sales to more than eur 11 billion in 2017 (2014: eur 9.5 billion),

* Says it is intended to maintain the EBITDA margin before special items at an industry-leading level of 23 to 25 percent (2014: 24.9 percent).

* Says carve-out of MaterialScience is to be completed by August 31, 2015, and the company floated on the stock market by mid-2016 at the latest

* Says plans to decide between an IPO and a spin-off in the second half of 2015

* Says sees Consumer Health sales up by an average of around 4 percent/year through 2017 to more than 10 billion eur, EBITDA margin ex special items of 24-26 percent Source text: bit.ly/1KULByZ Further company coverage:

