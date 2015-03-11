BRIEF-IsCool Entertainment launches 827,526 euro capital increase

March 11 (Reuters) - IsCool Entertainment SA :

* Said on Tuesday it is launching an 827,526 euro capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* To issue 3,940,600 shares at 0.21 euro per share, a discount of 41.67 pct on the closing price on March 10

* 201 preferential subscription rights give the right to subscribe for 100 new shares

* Subscription period runs from March 30 to April 15

* Said it has received commitments covering 100 pct of the issue

* Sees net income of 184,247 and operating income of 262,080 euros for FY 2014

