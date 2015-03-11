FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni FY 2014 net profit of 72.3 mln euros, up 35.1 pct yoy
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni FY 2014 net profit of 72.3 mln euros, up 35.1 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 net profit of 72.3 million euros, up 35.1 percent year on year

* FY 2014 net premiums at 1.28 billion euros versus 1.09 billion euros a year ago

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.19 euro per share versus 0.18 euro per share in 2013

* In FY 2014 ROE at 15.0 percent, compared with 12.4 percent for the previous year

* Profit from the insurance segment, before tax and intercompany eliminations, is 124.5 million euros, up 4.9 percent from 118.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* Premium written during the FY 2014 amount to 1.28 billion euros, up 11.5 percent on the figure of 1.15 billion euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* Sees FY 2015 net profit raise by 5.3 percent to 76.2 million euros

* Sees non-life combined ratio for retained business in FY 2015 at 91 million euros versus 90.7 million euros in 2014

* Sees loss ratio of retained business in 2015 at 66.2 million euros versus 65.5 million euros in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.