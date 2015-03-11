FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore FY 2014 net loss narrows to 37.2 mln euros
#Publishing
March 11, 2015 / 9:54 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore FY 2014 net loss narrows to 37.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Caltagirone Editore SpA :

* Said on Tuesday it reported full year 2014 revenue of 170.1 million euros ($180.44 million) versus 181.5 million euros for full year 2013

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is positive at 76 million euros versus a negative EBITDA of 1.2 milion euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 net loss is 37.2 million euros versus a loss of 75.4 million euros a year ago

* Total Audience (PC + Mobile) of Caltagirone Editore web network reached 1.14 million unique daily users to November 2014

* Advertising revenue on Group internet sites rises by 46.3 percent compared to 2013

* Board of directors has resolved to propose the Shareholders’ Meeting not to distribute full year 2014 dividend

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9427 euros Gdynia Newsroom

