BRIEF-Promsvyazbank FY 2014 net profit down to 2.3 billion roubles

March 11 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank :

* FY 2014 net profit decreased to 2.3 billion roubles ($36.60 million) from 4 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net interest income of 32.81 billion roubles versus 29.62 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income of 13.33 billion roubles versus 9.96 billion roubles year ago

* As at Dec. 31, 2014 Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 8.01 pct versus 9.8 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013

* Q4 net profit 900 million roubles

* Q4 2014 provision for loan impairment 12.8 billion roubles, up 3 times versus Q3

* Expects growth of bad loans in 2015 - management board deputy chairman Vladislav Khokhlov

