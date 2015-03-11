FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IKF plans to take over business form ITTIERRE SpA
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IKF plans to take over business form ITTIERRE SpA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MArch 11 (Reuters) - IKF SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a binding letter of intent to acquire the business of Ittierre SpA via the formula of the lease agreement of the business unit with option to buy

* IKF proposes to firs lease and then acquire via a new wholly owned unit (NewCo) a part of business unit from OTI Srl

* OTI Srl will sign until March 15 an agreement to lease the business unit currently owned by Ittierre

* The lease will last 36 months and the annual rental fee under agreement is 100,000 euros ($105,730) net and sale price set to 750,000 euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9458 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
