BRIEF-IKF plans to take over business form ITTIERRE SpA

MArch 11 (Reuters) - IKF SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a binding letter of intent to acquire the business of Ittierre SpA via the formula of the lease agreement of the business unit with option to buy

* IKF proposes to firs lease and then acquire via a new wholly owned unit (NewCo) a part of business unit from OTI Srl

* OTI Srl will sign until March 15 an agreement to lease the business unit currently owned by Ittierre

* The lease will last 36 months and the annual rental fee under agreement is 100,000 euros ($105,730) net and sale price set to 750,000 euros Source text for Eikon:

