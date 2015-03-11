New Issue-Dexia Credit Local prices 2.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local
Guarantor States of Belgium,France & Luxembourg
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 19,2020
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.839
Reoffer yield 0.2825 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 19,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Agricole CIB &
Natixis (B&D)
Ratings Aa3(Moody‘s), AA(S&P)&
AA(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
