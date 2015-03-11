FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-NN Group prices 600 mln euro 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NN Group prices 600 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NN Group NV

(NN Group)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 18,2022

Coupon 1 pct

Reoffer price 99.7580

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 18,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche (B&D)& ING

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & A-(S&P)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1204254715

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.