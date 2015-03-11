New Issue-NN Group prices 600 mln euro 2022 bond

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NN Group NV
(NN Group)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 18,2022
Coupon 1 pct
Reoffer price 99.7580
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 18,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche (B&D)& ING
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & A-(S&P)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
