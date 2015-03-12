BRIEF-RCS Mediagroup FY 2014 net loss narrows to 110.8 mln euros

March 12 (Reuters) - Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported the FY 2014 EBIT negative at 53.5 million euros ($56.37 million) versus a negative EBIT of 201.2 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of 110.8 million euros versus a loss of 218.5 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA before non-recurring income and expenses positive at 70.1 million euros versus 27.1 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 revenue down 2.6 percent year on year, to 1.28 billion euros

* Sees a slight increase in consolidated revenue for 2015 compared to 2014

* Expects consolidated EBITDA in 2015 to reach a level of profitability (before non-recurring expense) of around 9 percent of 2015 revenues and a return to a positive EBIT at consolidated level Source text for Eikon:

