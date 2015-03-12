FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RCS Mediagroup FY 2014 net loss narrows to 110.8 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RCS Mediagroup FY 2014 net loss narrows to 110.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported the FY 2014 EBIT negative at 53.5 million euros ($56.37 million) versus a negative EBIT of 201.2 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of 110.8 million euros versus a loss of 218.5 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA before non-recurring income and expenses positive at 70.1 million euros versus 27.1 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 revenue down 2.6 percent year on year, to 1.28 billion euros

* Sees a slight increase in consolidated revenue for 2015 compared to 2014

* Expects consolidated EBITDA in 2015 to reach a level of profitability (before non-recurring expense) of around 9 percent of 2015 revenues and a return to a positive EBIT at consolidated level Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9491 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.