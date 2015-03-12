FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RoodMicrotec FY EBITDA swings to loss of 0.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
March 12, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RoodMicrotec FY EBITDA swings to loss of 0.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - RoodMicrotec NV :

* Reported on Wednesday that FY sales fell to 9.97 million euros ($10.5 million), down 11 percent vs year ago (2013: 11.18 million euros)

* FY EBITDA loss of 544,000 euros vs profit of 965,000 euros year ago

* Announces headcount cost reduction programme resulting in 1.3 million euros within the next 3 years

* Expects gradual sales growth in 2015, skewed towards the second half of the year

* Maintains long-term objective to realise annual autonomous growth of between 3 and 13 pct at an average 6 pct growth of the semiconductor market up to 2017

Source text: bit.ly/1BtMloD

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9492 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.