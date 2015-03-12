BRIEF-Sumol+Compal FY net profit up to 5.1 million euros

March 12 (Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :
* Said on Wednesday, FY 2014 turnover of 310.0 million euros ($328.5 million) vs 301.7 million euros year ago
* FY net profit of 5.1 million euros vs 4.6 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA up 6.3 pct to 41.7 million euros
* Around 41.6 pct of the SUMOL+COMPAL own brands Sales Volume was made in International Markets
* Proposes to pay 15.7 million euros in dividends
* Announces investment in innovation and marketing of its brands and plans to achieve a slightly higher turnover and operational profitability in 2015
