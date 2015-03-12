FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sumol+Compal FY net profit up to 5.1 million euros
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
March 12, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sumol+Compal FY net profit up to 5.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :

* Said on Wednesday, FY 2014 turnover of 310.0 million euros ($328.5 million) vs 301.7 million euros year ago

* FY net profit of 5.1 million euros vs 4.6 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA up 6.3 pct to 41.7 million euros

* Around 41.6 pct of the SUMOL+COMPAL own brands Sales Volume was made in International Markets

* Proposes to pay 15.7 million euros in dividends

* Announces investment in innovation and marketing of its brands and plans to achieve a slightly higher turnover and operational profitability in 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1F1mVjp

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9437 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
