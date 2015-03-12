BRIEF-TIP FY 2014 net profit down to 28.5 mln euros

March 12 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2014 net profit of 28.5 million euros ($30.2 million) versus 31.8 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 total revenue of 7.9 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.061 euro per share with ex-dividend date on May 25 and payment date on May 27

* Proposes the free issuance of new warrants to be attributed to all the shareholders

