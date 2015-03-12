BRIEF-Mex Polska announces strategy for FY 2015-2019

March 12 (Reuters) - Mex Polska SA :

* Sees two options of development in FY 2015-2019: a stable one with expansion of ‘Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa’ pubs and a full one which also includes expansion of ‘The Mexican’ restaurants

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 53.2 mln zlotys ($13.7 mln) and net profit of 2.5 mln zlotys in both options of development

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 59.8 mln zlotys and net profit of 2.9 mln zlotys in the stable development option

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 61.6 mln zlotys and net profit of 3.0 mln zlotys in the full development option

* Sees revenue in FY 2019 increasing to 82.2 mln zlotys and net profit increasing to 4.6 mln zlotys in the stable development option

* Sees revenue in FY 2019 increasing to over 95 mln zlotys and net profit increasing to over 5.5 mln zlotys in the full development option

* Management will propose to shareholders FY 2015 dividend yield of no less than 5 percent

* Plans to pay dividend of similar yield in coming years

* Aims to increase number of ‘Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa’ franchised pubs to 34 from 14 by 2019

* Aims to increase number of ‘The Mexican’ restaurants to 16 from 8 by 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8818 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)