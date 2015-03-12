FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mex Polska announces strategy for FY 2015-2019
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 12, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mex Polska announces strategy for FY 2015-2019

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Mex Polska SA :

* Sees two options of development in FY 2015-2019: a stable one with expansion of ‘Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa’ pubs and a full one which also includes expansion of ‘The Mexican’ restaurants

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 53.2 mln zlotys ($13.7 mln) and net profit of 2.5 mln zlotys in both options of development

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 59.8 mln zlotys and net profit of 2.9 mln zlotys in the stable development option

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 61.6 mln zlotys and net profit of 3.0 mln zlotys in the full development option

* Sees revenue in FY 2019 increasing to 82.2 mln zlotys and net profit increasing to 4.6 mln zlotys in the stable development option

* Sees revenue in FY 2019 increasing to over 95 mln zlotys and net profit increasing to over 5.5 mln zlotys in the full development option

* Management will propose to shareholders FY 2015 dividend yield of no less than 5 percent

* Plans to pay dividend of similar yield in coming years

* Aims to increase number of ‘Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa’ franchised pubs to 34 from 14 by 2019

* Aims to increase number of ‘The Mexican’ restaurants to 16 from 8 by 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8818 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.