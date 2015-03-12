BRIEF-PCZ plans to raise up to 100 mln zlotys via share issue

March 12 (Reuters) - PCZ SA :

* Said on Wednesday it conducts negotiations concerning issue of series K shares in the amount of up to 10 million

* Plans to raise up to 100 million zlotys ($25.8 million) by the end of the year via the aforementiond issue of shares

* Issue of series K shares is connected with the company’s plans to start trading on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange by the end of June 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8827 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)