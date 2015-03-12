FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ebro Foods lowers FY net result after CNMC sanction on Puleva
March 12, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ebro Foods lowers FY net result after CNMC sanction on Puleva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* Said on Wednesday Grupo Lactalis Iberia SA notified Ebro of the decision of the National Commission of Markets and Competition in which Puleva Food SL was fined, among other companies

* Under the commitments made by Ebro to Lactalis in selling the dairy business in 2010, Ebro might have to compensate Lactalis for part of the fine imposed on Puleva

* The board agreed to modify its FY 2014 results, issued on Feb. 25, to include necessary adjustments to reflect a possible impact of this situation on the company

* After the modification FY 2014 net result is reduced by 5.6 million euros ($5.9 million) and set at 146.01 million euros while EBITDA remains the same

* These adjustments have no impact on dividend proposal reported on Dec. 18, 2014

$1 = 0.9431 euros Gdynia Newsroom

