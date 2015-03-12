FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leone Film Group FY net profit up by 14.9 pct to 2.6 mln euros
#Entertainment Production
March 12, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Leone Film Group FY net profit up by 14.9 pct to 2.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Leone Film Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported the FY 2014 revenue of 24.3 million euros ($25.7 million) versus 20.3 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 14.8 million euros, up by 18 percent from 12.6 million euros reported a year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 2.6 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.09 euro per share or total of 1.3 million euros (52 pct of FY 2014 net profit) with record date of May 6 and payable on May 7

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9440 euros Gdynia Newsroom

