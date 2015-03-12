FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pierrel lowers its financial guidance for FY 2015-2016, sees FY 2015 EBITDA negative
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 12, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pierrel lowers its financial guidance for FY 2015-2016, sees FY 2015 EBITDA negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it adjusted it objectives and financial forecast for the FY 2015, 2016 and 2017

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 35.2 million euros ($37.3 million) instead of previously estimated 39.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA negative of 185,000 euros instead previously estimated EBITDA break even

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 44.6 million euros instead of previously estimated 48.7 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 positive EBITDA of 5.1 million euros instead previously estimated positive EBITDA of 5.7 million euros

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 50.7 million euros and FY 2017 EBITDA of 7.1 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9430 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.