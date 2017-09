March 12 (Reuters) - Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As :

* Buys land for 13 million lira ($5.02 million) to construct 35,000 square meters logistic warehouse

* Secures credit from Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi to finance the purchase with 9.5 years maturity period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5890 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)