FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-DKB prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-DKB prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 19,2027

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 98.857

Reoffer price 98.857

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 39.9 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date March 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB (B&D), Commerzbank & DZ BANK

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000DKB0432

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.