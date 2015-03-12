FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-BP Vicenza prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BP Vicenza prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banca Popolare Di Vicenza

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.001

Reoffer price 99.001

Yield 2.968 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura &

Unicredit

Ratings BB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law UK

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme

ISIN XS1205644047

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.