March 12 (Reuters) - Bolzoni SpA :

* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 119.9 million euros ($127.19 million), down 1.1 pct

* Q4 revenue is 31.6 million euros, up 1.4 pct

* Full year EBITDA is 8.6 million euros compared to 8.1 million euros in 2013

* Full year result before tax is 2.1 million euros compared to 0.6 million euros in 2013

* Proposes full year dividend of 0.035 euro per share

