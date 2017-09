March 13 (Reuters) - Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* 9-month revenue 32.7 million Swiss francs ($32.5 million) versus 36.2 million Swiss francs year ago

* Sees FY turnover in the order of 44 million Swiss francs and aims to break even result after tax Source text - bit.ly/18hcaN3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0052 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)