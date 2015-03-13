New Issue- BFCM prices 1.75 bln euro 2017 to FRN

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT

MUTUEL BFCM Corp

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 3 months euribor + 17 basis points

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3 months euribor + 17 basis points

Payment Date March 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, MS & NATIXIS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1206509710

