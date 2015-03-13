ESM's less than nothing: the new normal?

* First negative yield supra/agency benchmark euro issue

* Other borrowers head for dollar deals at short end

* Yield-convergence opportunities fast disappearing

By Philip Wright

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The first benchmark euro new issue with a negative yield at reoffer from an agency or supranational borrower arrived this week - just one day into the ECB’s public sector purchase programme - when the European Stability Mechanism sold 3bn of paper maturing in October 2017 at -0.07%.

“Paying” a zero coupon and priced at 100.181, the bonds would be far from a steal in a normal world, although historical perspectives have all but disappeared in the current environment. Total demand topped 9bn.

By way of mitigation, -0.07% was still preferable to what has become the effective floor for paper that is eligible for the purchase programme, the ECB having said it would buy bonds down to the deposit rate level, which currently stands at -0.20%.

Those assuming the yield would therefore drift inexorably down to that level appear to have been vindicated early on, with the ESM paper already bid at -0.096% by Thursday morning.

“There is a lot of money chasing paper in a highly regulated environment. The question is whether this is the new norm, or if this will change over time,” said Ulrik Ross, global head of public sector DCM at HSBC.

NO RUSH

Aside from sovereign bonds, the ECB has pledged to buy issuance from selected supranational and agency borrowers located in the euro area - of which the ESM is one.

But far from that having presaged a deluge of euro-denominated paper, it has been the US dollar market that has witnessed the greater flow of business from other such eligible institutions over the past couple of weeks.

Cades, EIB, KfW, NIB and NRW.Bank have all issued US dollar paper since the beginning of the month at the shorter end of the curve.

Even taking into account the minimal coupon requirements in the single currency, there is still an arbitrage to be taken advantage of by issuing in dollars and swapping to euros - and not just a basis point or two but 25bp-30bp.

As a euro-based issuer, the ESM has not so far explored this avenue. When it was set up in 2012, it stated that it would concentrate on benchmark issuance in euros. However, it has at no point ruled out printing in other currencies and swapping the proceeds back, so that possibility remains.

In the meantime, its draw is such that a negative yield represents no hurdle to funding, something that not all the institutions on the eligible list could be sure of - in sizeable amounts, at least.

“Negative yields on SSA new issues have clearly worked out fine in 18 months and two years, but I‘m not sure how great the demand would be out much beyond three years,” said Nigel Cree, head of SSA origination at Deutsche Bank.

And the fact is that every issue that comes in dollars instead of euros is one less opportunity for the ECB to buy, reinforcing the argument of those who cautioned that the bank could face difficulty in accessing sufficient paper to satisfy its 60bn monthly commitment.

The ECB envisages no such trouble, however. In a speech delivered last Tuesday, executive board member Benoit Coeure said: “Let me state firmly that at this point there are no signs of issues in respect of sourcing the bonds.”

He admitted that it would not necessarily be the easiest of tasks, adding “we may face a scarcity of bonds, but we won’t face a shortage”.

Meanwhile, the effects of the ECB’s actions are having a positive effect for other issuers. One example is French government-guaranteed issuer Dexia Credit Local - not an eligible credit - which sold 2bn of five-year paper the day after ESM’s trade rather than the 1bn that was expected, on the back of 3.2bn of demand. And all it had to offer in return was just 3bp over mid-swaps (0.2825%).

“The names on the QE list benefit the most,” said Ross. “But everything is being priced extremely tight at the moment.”

WE‘RE ALL GERMANS NOW

For its part, the ECB is being transparent about its actions, providing regular updates on its progress. Coeure said 9.8bn of paper had been bought over the first three days of the programme, ahead of the run rate required to achieve its monthly target.

Already tight yields have continued on a tightening path. Germany is leading the way, with the 30-year Bund contracting another 30bp early last week. As RBC analysts pointed out, however: “This flattening is not a German curve phenomenon, but is seen across the peripheral space (BTP and Spanish 5s/30s curves have both flattened 25bp over the last three sessions).”

Convergence has been the buzzword for a while now and maturities between the eligible two and 30-year terms are grinding tighter, no matter the credit. The logical conclusion would be a flat European government bond curve at the lowest ECB target yield.

Such a development would have significant ramifications for liquidity - not to mention traders.

“ must have made money on the convergence trade this year, but going forward [making money] might be tougher,” said Cree. (Reporting by Philip Wright; Editing by Matthew Davies)