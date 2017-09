March 13 (Reuters) - Glintt SA :

* FY 2014 revenue 80.2 million euros ($84.1 million) versus 86 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 8.5 million euros versus 8.2 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net profit 1.9 percent up to 1.34 million euros versus year ago

* FY 2014 operating income 5.8 million versus 6 million euros year ago

* Sees slightly higher turnover for financial year 2015