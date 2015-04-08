FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson to raise capital by up to 45,000 zlotys
April 8, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson to raise capital by up to 45,000 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to raise capital by no less than 0.1 zloty and no more than 45,000 zlotys ($12,000)

* It will issue no less than 1 share and no more than 450,000 series F shares of a nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share

* Following the new share issue, the company’s capital will rise up to 221,650 zlotys

* Proceeds from the share issue to be used for financing the company’s investment projects Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7271 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

