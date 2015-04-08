FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SMT SA unit signs up to 8 mln euro deal
April 8, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SMT SA unit signs up to 8 mln euro deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - SMT SA <SMTP.WA >:

* Said on Tuesday that its Paris-based unit, iAlbatros SAS, has signed a contract with an undisclosed FMCG company operating in Italy

* The client will use the hotel booking system provided by iAlbatros

* The contract is valid until Jan. 31, 2018

* Estimates that the contract is worth around 6-8 million euro ($15.2 million) on an annual basis, subject to a number and kind of reservations made by the client Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [SMTP.WA ]

$1 = 0.9232 euros Gdynia Newsroom

