BRIEF-SMT SA unit signs up to 8 mln euro deal

April 8 (Reuters) - SMT SA <SMTP.WA >:

* Said on Tuesday that its Paris-based unit, iAlbatros SAS, has signed a contract with an undisclosed FMCG company operating in Italy

* The client will use the hotel booking system provided by iAlbatros

* The contract is valid until Jan. 31, 2018

* Estimates that the contract is worth around 6-8 million euro ($15.2 million) on an annual basis, subject to a number and kind of reservations made by the client Source text for Eikon:

