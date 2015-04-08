New Issue- Klepierre prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Klepierre

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.352

Yield 1.085 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 106.8bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date April 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING, Natixis & RBS

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012674661

