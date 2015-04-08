New Issue- Swedbank AB prices 300 mln stg 2019 bond

April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.750

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 4 pct March 2019

Payment Date April 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1218319538

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)