FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Swedbank AB prices 300 mln stg 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Swedbank AB prices 300 mln stg 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.750

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 4 pct March 2019

Payment Date April 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1218319538

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.