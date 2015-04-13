REVIEW: Swedbank secures further sterling funding

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Swedbank issued a sterling senior deal on Wednesday, only weeks after it sold a covered bond in the currency, injecting further diversification into its funding mix.

It began marketing the minimum GBP250m April 2019 bond at 80bp area over the 4.5% March 2019 Gilt via Barclays, HSBC and RBS.

Final books passed GBP300m and the spread was set in line with IPTs for a GBP300m size. There were around 30 investors involved in all.

While guidance did not tighten, bankers thought it a decent deal which paid a new issue premium of no more than 3bp-5bp.

“This was a very strong trade. Swedbank printed a good size inside equivalent euro levels, while gaining diversification from an investor base keen to participate in a rare opportunity to buy senior paper from a top-quality Swedish issuer,” a lead said.

Another lead pointed out that its shorter tenor immediately deterred some investors, while the low 1.625% coupon meant there was limited interest from private banks.

However, the bond’s rarity factor helped. Not only is Swedbank itself a rare issuer, but this was the first Swedish senior trade for more than a year.

A banker away from the deal agreed. “This is a pretty good result, as the sterling market doesn’t have the breadth of the euro market,” he said.

Fund managers took 49%, insurance/pension funds 41%, central banks/official institutions 9% and others 1%. The UK took 85%, Asia 7%, Switzerland 6% and others 2%. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright)