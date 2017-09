April 9 (Reuters) - Ibersol SGPS SA :

* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 net profit up 117 percent to 7.9 million euros ($8.5 million)

* FY EBITDA of 25 million euros vs 19 million euros year ago

* FY turnover up 8.7 percent to 187.5 million euros

* Sees flat or contractions of its margins for 2015 and to open two restaurants in Angola

Source text: bit.ly/1CyyCIQ

