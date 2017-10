April 9 (Reuters) - Private Equity Managers SA (PEM SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that MCI.PrivateVentures FIZ closed-end fund, represented by MCI Capital TFI SA, sold 411,863 shares of the company

* The closed-end fund decreased its stake in PEM to 0 from 12.35 pct stake

* The company’s shares have debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) today Source text for Eikon: and To read more on the company’s debut please see

