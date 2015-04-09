New Issue- Bpifrance Financement prices 800 mln euro 2025 bond

Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bpifrance Financement

Guarantor EPIC BPI-Groupe

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date May 25,2025

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.993

Reoffer yield 0.603 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct May 2025, FRTR

Payment Date April 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP (B&D), CA CIB & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (negative)(Moody‘s) & AA (stable)(Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012682060

