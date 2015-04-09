New Issue- Bpifrance Financement prices 800 mln euro 2025 bond

Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bpifrance Financement
Guarantor EPIC BPI-Groupe
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date May 25,2025
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.993
Reoffer yield 0.603 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct May 2025, FRTR
Payment Date April 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP (B&D), CA CIB & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (negative)(Moody‘s) & AA (stable)(Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
