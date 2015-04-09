FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB Bank prices $1.25 bln 2022 bond
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-NWB Bank prices $1.25 bln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NEDERLANDSE WATERSCHAPBANK

(NWB Bank)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date April 14,2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.596

Reoffer yield 1.937 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Nomura & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1218446059 / US63983TAZ84

