BRIEF-Rostelecom consolidates 100 pct of Bashinformsvyaz

April 10(Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Said on Thursday that its board of directors has approved the consolidation of 100 pct of the ordinary shares of Bashinformsvyaz

* It plans to announce a voluntary share buyback from Bashinformsvyaz shareholders at a price set by an independent appraiser of no more than 8.53 roubles per ordinary share

* The consolidation process could take several months and will require about 2.4 billion roubles ($46.28 million)

* The consolidation eliminates the impact the fluctuations in Bashinformsvyaz ordinary share price has on Rostelecom’s RAS statements

* It also eliminates the adjustment for non-controlling shareholders in Rostelecom’s IFRS statements with regard to balance sheet assets, net profit and dividends received

Source text: bit.ly/1HXA78z

