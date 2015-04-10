FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rostelecom consolidates 100 pct of Bashinformsvyaz
April 10, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom consolidates 100 pct of Bashinformsvyaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10(Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Said on Thursday that its board of directors has approved the consolidation of 100 pct of the ordinary shares of Bashinformsvyaz

* It plans to announce a voluntary share buyback from Bashinformsvyaz shareholders at a price set by an independent appraiser of no more than 8.53 roubles per ordinary share

* The consolidation process could take several months and will require about 2.4 billion roubles ($46.28 million)

* The consolidation eliminates the impact the fluctuations in Bashinformsvyaz ordinary share price has on Rostelecom’s RAS statements

* It also eliminates the adjustment for non-controlling shareholders in Rostelecom’s IFRS statements with regard to balance sheet assets, net profit and dividends received

Source text: bit.ly/1HXA78z

Further company coverage:

$1 = 51.8620 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

