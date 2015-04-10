FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-City Service to merge with unit, delist from NASDAQ OMX Vilnius, list on WSE
April 10, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-City Service to merge with unit, delist from NASDAQ OMX Vilnius, list on WSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10(Reuters) - City Service AB :

* Said on Thursday that at the AGM on April 30 it will propose delisting of its all outstanding shares from trading on the regulated market NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* Since the company has expanded its activities with and operates also in the EU countries (Latvia, Poland, Spain), the board will suggest a formation of an European company (Societas Europaea) by merging with its wholly owned unit City Service EU, AS

* The company will seek admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* The Board suggests that the management of the newly formed European company should mainly consist of the same persons who currently hold the offices of the board members and the manager of the company

* The company will not change its activities or their character due the planned changes Source text - bit.ly/1HXFepa

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

