BRIEF-ZUK Elzab announces changes in management structure
April 10, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ZUK Elzab announces changes in management structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :

* Said on Thursday that the company’s chairman of the management board, Krzysztof Urbanowicz, resigned

* Jacek Papaj has been appointed as a new chairman of the management board

* The company’s supervisory board agrees that Jacek Papaj can form a part of management of other units within the company’s capital group

* Krzysztof Morawski replaces Jacek Papaj as the company’s chairman of the supervisory board Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

