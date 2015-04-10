BRIEF-ZUK Elzab announces changes in management structure

April 10 (Reuters) - Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :
* Said on Thursday that the company’s chairman of the management board, Krzysztof Urbanowicz, resigned
* Jacek Papaj has been appointed as a new chairman of the management board
* The company’s supervisory board agrees that Jacek Papaj can form a part of management of other units within the company’s capital group
* Krzysztof Morawski replaces Jacek Papaj as the company’s chairman of the supervisory board Source text for Eikon:
