BRIEF-Nyesa announces share capital increase
#Financials
April 10, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nyesa announces share capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :

* Said on Thursday the board agreed on share capital increase via conversion of credits for a nominal amount of 11 million euros ($11.7 million) and an issue premium of 113.4 million euros through issuance of 731.5 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each

* The board agreed on share capital increase via conversion of credits against the bankruptcy estate for a nominal amount of 369,449 euros and an issue premium of 738,898 euros through issuance of 24.6 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each

* As a result of the operations, Nyesa’s share capital amounts to 14.3 million euros with 954.5 million shares at a nominal value of 0.015 euro each

$1 = 0.9378 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
