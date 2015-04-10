New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln stg to 2020 bond

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date March 7,2020
Coupon 2.250 pct
Issue price 104.8790
Reoffer price 104.8790
Reoffer yield 1.208 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date April 24,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & HSBC
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&
AAA(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
