April 13 (Reuters) - UZEMIK :

* FY 2014 net loss to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 86 million roubles ($1.60 million) vs loss 44.5 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 revenue to RAS of 752.7 million roubles vs 1.01 billion roubles year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1aIlACx

