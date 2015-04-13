FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lloyds Bank plc prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
April 13, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Lloyds Bank plc prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 20,2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.941

Reoffer yield 0.637 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 76.6 bps

Over the 0 pct April 2020,OBL

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML , CACIB & DZ BANK

Ratings A1(Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1219428957

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
