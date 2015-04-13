New Issue- FMO prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor

Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2022

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.389

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 26.6 basis points

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, HSBC, JPM & RABOBANK

Ratings AA+ (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN XS1219963672

