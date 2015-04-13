New Issue- MuniFin prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Municipality Finance Plc (MuniFin)
Issue Amount $500
Maturity Date April 18,2019
Coupon 1.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.543
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 47 bps
Over the 0.75 pct April 2018 ,CT3
Payment Date April 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS (B&D)& GSI
Ratings Aaa(stable)(Moody‘s)& AA+(stable)(S&P)
Listing London Stock Exchange’s regulated market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
RegS ISIN XS1219678809
