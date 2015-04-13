New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2023 bond

April 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 112.392
Spread Minus 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 4.6bp
Over the February 2023 DBR
Payment Date April 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Scotiabank and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15.0 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro
when fungible
