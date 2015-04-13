FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 112.392

Spread Minus 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 4.6bp

Over the February 2023 DBR

Payment Date April 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Scotiabank and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15.0 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1068872925

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

