New Issue- Anheuser-Busch prices a multi tranche deal

Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Anheuser-Busch)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2018

Coupon 3-month euribor + 25 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 25 bps

ISIN BE6276038419

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2023

Coupon 0.8 pct

Reoffer price 99.50

Reoffer yield 0.865 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 84.8 bps

Over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR

ISIN BE6276039425

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2030

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.137

Reoffer yield 1.565 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 126.6 bps

Over the 4.75 pct 2028, DBR

ISIN BE6276040431

* * * *

Common terms

Guarantor Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc,

Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc &

Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc, BNPP & DB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London Listing

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

