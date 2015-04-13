New Issue- FCA Capital Ireland prices dual tranche deal

April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower FCA Capital Ireland

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 90 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 90 basis points

ISIN XS1220057043

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.7270

Spread 122 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1220057472

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CA-CIB, CITI, JPM & UNI

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P) &

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

