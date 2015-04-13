FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FCA Capital Ireland prices dual tranche deal
April 13, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- FCA Capital Ireland prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower FCA Capital Ireland

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 90 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 90 basis points

ISIN XS1220057043

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.7270

Spread 122 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1220057472

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CA-CIB, CITI, JPM & UNI

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P) &

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
