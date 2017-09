(Corrects number of shares to 2,344 from 20,344 after official statement from the company on April 14, 2015)

April 10 (Reuters) - Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :

* Board member Tom Coward has bought 2,344 shares in Skiens Aksjemølle AS via Nordnet at 96 Norwegian crowns ($12) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0969 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)