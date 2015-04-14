New Issue- Abbey National prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

April 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 21, 2022
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.351
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap, equivalent to 39.8bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Natixis, Nomura, Santander GBM & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
