New Issue- Abbey National prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

April 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2022

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.351

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap, equivalent to 39.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Natixis, Nomura, Santander GBM & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1220923996

